Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OLCLY opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. Oriental Land has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $499.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

