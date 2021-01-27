Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT Raised to $12.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 2,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

