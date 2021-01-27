Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

ORCL stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $62.71. 272,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,023. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.