OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 13.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 16,905,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 6,556,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 37.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 90.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.