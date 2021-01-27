Opacity (OPCT) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,925.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00129641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070801 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036403 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

