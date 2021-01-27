Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.50

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.50 and last traded at $109.27, with a volume of 118248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

