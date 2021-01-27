Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.50

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.50 and last traded at $109.27, with a volume of 118248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.
The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
