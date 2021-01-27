Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. 7,393,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

