Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Trading 3,289.8% Higher

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE)’s stock price traded up 3,289.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09). 2,696 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21.

Oleeo Company Profile (LON:OLEE)

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oleeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oleeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.