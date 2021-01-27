Old Second Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

OSBC stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

