OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $343.11 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.48. The stock has a market cap of $325.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

