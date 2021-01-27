OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

