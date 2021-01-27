OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

