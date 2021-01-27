OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of KVH Industries worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 176.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,844.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,852 shares of company stock worth $573,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

