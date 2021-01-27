OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.