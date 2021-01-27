OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.