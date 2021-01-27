OG Fan Token (OG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.86 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00011429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00051659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00294362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037623 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

