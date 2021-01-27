(OEDV) (OTCMKTS:OEDV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(OEDV) (OTCMKTS:OEDV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. (OEDV) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 676,300 shares.

About (OEDV) (OTCMKTS:OEDV)

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

