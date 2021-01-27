Oddo Bhf Upgrades Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to Buy

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SCFLF opened at $8.28 on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.