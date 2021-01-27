Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. 387,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 181,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

