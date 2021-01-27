NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.70. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$45.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

