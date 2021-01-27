NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $537.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day moving average of $508.40. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

