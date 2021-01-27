NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $537.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

