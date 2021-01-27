Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Trading Up 0.9%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.70. 21,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 27,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 682,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

