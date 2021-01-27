Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Trading Up 0.9%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.70. 21,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 27,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NIQ)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.