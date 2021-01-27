NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.54

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 1340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NSK had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

