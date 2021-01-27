NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend by 900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE NRG opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

