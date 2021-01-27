Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS: NVZMY):

1/26/2021 – Novozymes A/S was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2021 – Novozymes A/S was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/19/2021 – Novozymes A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/13/2021 – Novozymes A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

