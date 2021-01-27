Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

NVS stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.