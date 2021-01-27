Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

