Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,119 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.9% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.09% of Novartis worth $197,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

