Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 85,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 151,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$53.12 million and a PE ratio of -115.71.

About Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.