Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

