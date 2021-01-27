Norman E. Mcleod Sells 13,071 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HOME opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

