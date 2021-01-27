NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.89 ($43.40).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock opened at €39.76 ($46.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 685.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.37. NORMA Group SE has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

