Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $35.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $44.90 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

