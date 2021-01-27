Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,210.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,177.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,045.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

