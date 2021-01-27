Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

