Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $3,462,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE TRV opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

