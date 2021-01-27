Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.