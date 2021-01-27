Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,059.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.