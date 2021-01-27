Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $454.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

