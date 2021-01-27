NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 803,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

