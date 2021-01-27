NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.2 million.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 413,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.96.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

