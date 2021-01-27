NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.92

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 2574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

