NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. 99,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,212. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

