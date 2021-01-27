NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE NEE traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,102. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

