NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.83. 483,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,179,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 517,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,908,000 after buying an additional 375,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.