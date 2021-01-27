NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

