NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 737,018 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $76,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

