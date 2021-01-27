NEXT (NET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,881.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $20,881.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00400363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

