Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $0.72

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $401.02 million and $9.42 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

